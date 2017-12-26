Some E and M train riders need to find alternate routes this week.
That's because the MTA is rerouting one line and suspending the other through New Year's Eve to make a series of repairs to the 53rd Street Tunnel, which carries both lines between Manhattan and Queens.
E trains will run along the F line between West Fourth Street in Manhattan and the Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue stop in Queens. M trains, meanwhile, will be suspended along the majority of its route.
Among the repairs will be third-rail replacement, track drainage clearing, track replacement, leak-proof grouting and signal wiring.
The service changes went into effect at 5 a.m. Tuesday and will be in effect until 8 a.m. Dec. 31.
Here's what you need to expect if you use either line:
E train
- E trains will run along the F Line between West Fourth Street and Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue.
- Stations only serviced by the E or E and M lines between those stations in both Manhattan and Queens will be closed for the week.
- Queens Plaza will be closed during the overnight hours, as the R train that connects to the E/R line there does not run during the overnight hours.
- M service will be suspended along the entire length of the line from Broadway Junction in Brooklyn and 71st Avenue in Queens.
- The M train shuttle between Metropolitan Avenue and Myrtle-Wyckoff avenues will run as scheduled
