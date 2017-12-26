E, M Subway Repairs Begin; Trains Rerouted, Suspended Between Manhattan and Queens - NBC New York
E, M Subway Repairs Begin; Trains Rerouted, Suspended Between Manhattan and Queens

Published Monday, Dec. 25, 2017

    Some E and M train riders need to find alternate routes this week. 

    That's because the MTA is rerouting one line and suspending the other through New Year's Eve to make a series of repairs to the 53rd Street Tunnel, which carries both lines between Manhattan and Queens. 

    E trains will run along the F line between West Fourth Street in Manhattan and the Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue stop in Queens. M trains, meanwhile, will be suspended along the majority of its route. 

    Among the repairs will be third-rail replacement, track drainage clearing, track replacement, leak-proof grouting and signal wiring. 

    The service changes went into effect at 5 a.m. Tuesday and will be in effect until  8 a.m. Dec. 31.

    Here's what you need to expect if you use either line:

    E train


    • E trains will run along the F Line between West Fourth Street and Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue. 
    • Stations only serviced by the E or E and M lines between those stations in both Manhattan and Queens will be closed for the week.
    • Queens Plaza will be closed during the overnight hours, as the R train that connects to the E/R line there does not run during the overnight hours.
    M train



    • M service will be suspended along the entire length of the line from Broadway Junction in Brooklyn and 71st Avenue in Queens. 
    • The M train shuttle between Metropolitan Avenue and Myrtle-Wyckoff avenues will run as scheduled


    Click here for more information on how to reroute your commute. 

