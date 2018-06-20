Ceiling Collapses at Borough Hall Subway Station - NBC New York
Ceiling Collapses at Borough Hall Subway Station

Published 3 hours ago | Updated 15 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • Part of a ceiling collapsed inside Borough Hall subway station Wednesday afternoon, sending chunks of brick raining onto the platform

    • The FDNY says one person had a minor injury to the shoulder but there were no other serious injuries

    • Subway service at the station was suspended as police and firefighters responded

    Part of a ceiling collapsed inside the Borough Hall subway station Wednesday afternoon, sending chunks of concrete and bricks raining onto the platform, and leaving a light fixture dangling overhead.

    The FDNY says a 50-year-old man sustained a minor injury to the shoulder when the ceiling caved in; photos posted to social media showed the pile of debris taped off as police and firefighters responded. 

    Service was interrupted on the northbound 4 and 5 trains while police and firefighters responded, but resumed by 6 p.m. Riders should still expect delays. 

