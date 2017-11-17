Straphangers kicked and punched a drunk man who attacked a mother in front of her three children on a Bronx subway platform, video posted to social media shows. Ray Villeda reports. (Published Friday, Nov. 17, 2017)

Straphangers pounced on a drunk man who attacked a mother in front of her three children on a Bronx subway platform, video posted to social media shows.

Remel Jefferson was arrested after the attack on the 6 train platform at the Hunts Point Avenue station in the Bronx about 7:15 p.m. Thursday, according to the NYPD.

Law enforcement sources told News 4 the man appeared to be intoxicated when he targeted the mother. They said he punched her in the face, dragged her by the hair and shoved her into a pole and bench. He also broke a bottle and threatened her with it.

That’s when several good Samaritans rushed in to help. Video from the scene captured by Alison Papson showed riders pulling the man off of her before kicking and punching him until police arrived.

“The man fell to the floor and another passenger started kicking him,” Papson said. “I saw blood gushing from [his] face.”

It’s not clear if Jefferson, who was charged with assault, menacing and other charges, has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

No other riders were charged with any crimes.

It comes amid a string of recent attacks aboard the subway. On Friday morning, a woman was attacked by a "manspreader" in another incident that led to other riders jumping in to help.

And last week, police said a suspect bashed a rider over the head with a glass bottle aboard a Manhattan-bound 2 train in the Bronx.