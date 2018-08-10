Authorities are looking for a woman who allegedly attacked a 26-year-old subway rider when she sat down next to her earlier this month, repeatedly nudging her and then yanking her hair and punching her multiple times in the head.

The 26-year-old woman grabbed a seat next to the suspect on a rush-hour northbound No. 1 train in the Bronx Aug. 1, and cops say the older woman got annoyed. First she just nudged the 26-year-old rider, over and over again.

The 26-year-old rider got up from her seat -- and the suspect came up from behind her, pulled her hair and punched her several times, police said. The suspect (pictured above) got off at the Broadway and West 225th Street station and ran off. The victim refused medical attention at the scene.

Anyone who recognizes the woman pictured above is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.