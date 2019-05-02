Police released surveillance video that shows the suspect running out of the station. Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS. (Published 2 hours ago)

What to Know Cops are looking for a man in attacks on two women in L train stations within a span of a week

One woman was left with a broken foot; another suffered right arm pain -- and both of their purses were stolen

Police released surveillance video that shows the man running out of one of the two stations; anyone with info should call 1-800-577-TIPS

Police are looking for a man in connection with attacks on two women in L train subway stations over a period of six days, one of which left a 25-year-old victim with a broken foot, authorities say.

In that case, on April 13, police say the man walked up to the woman in the Myrtle/Wyckoff Avenue station around 10:40 a.m. and asked her to swipe him through the turnstile. She refused, and went on her way.

As the woman walked down the stairs to the platform, the man sneaked up from behind and shoved her down to the floor, then grabbed her purse and ran off. The woman fractured her left foot in the attack and was taken to a hospital in stable condition. Cops say she had about $250 in cash and a debit card in her purse.

Six days later, the same man attacked a 55-year-old woman in the Halsey Street station in the middle of the Friday morning rush. In that case, he grabbed her purse off her arm as she was on a train in the station, then fled. The woman had some pain to her right arm but was otherwise physically OK, authorities say.

Man Accused of Raping Young Girl at NYC Day Care for 4 Years

A man was arrested, accused of raping a young girl at a Bronx day care over a four-year period. Tracie Strahan reports. (Published 5 hours ago)

Police released surveillance video that shows the suspect running out of one of the two stations. Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.