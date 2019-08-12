What to Know Cops are looking for two suspects in a brutal attack on a 65-year-old straphanger at a Clinton Hill subway station earlier this month

The subway rider was taken to a hospital in serious condition with a fractured jaw, two broken ribs and a laceration to the back of the head

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS

Police are looking for two men in connection with a brutal attack in a Brooklyn subway station, one that sent a 65-year-old straphanger crashing down the staircase and landing, unconscious, on the floor inside the station, authorities say.

The victim was heading down the stairs at the A/C Clinton/Washington avenues station in Clinton Hill shortly before 11 a.m. Aug. 1 when he was punched in the head from behind, according to police. The impact caused him to tumble down the stairs and land on the mezzanine's floor.

While the man was unconscious, the two suspects stole his backpack, which had his wallet, headphones, watch, Bluetooth speaker and cellphone, before running off, authorities say.

The man was taken to a hospital in serious condition with a fractured jaw, two broken ribs and a laceration to the back of the head.

Police released surveillance images of the suspects (above). Anyone with information about them is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.