'I'm Bigger Than You and I Can Beat You Up,' Says Stranger Who Breaks Subway Rider's Jaw: Police
'I'm Bigger Than You and I Can Beat You Up,' Says Stranger Who Breaks Subway Rider's Jaw: Police

Published 2 hours ago

    What to Know

    • Cops are looking for a man who attacked a subway rider in Brooklyn last month

    • The man walked up to the rider, said, "I'm bigger than you and I can beat you up," and then broke his jaw, authorities say

    • Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS

    Police are looking for a man in his 30s who walked up to a random 25-year-old subway rider on a train in Brooklyn, yelled "I'm bigger than you and I can beat you up!" and then proceeded to punch him twice in the face, authorities say. 

    The victim in the April 30 Utica Avenue station attack on a southbound No. 4 train suffered a broken jaw. He was taken to a hospital, where he was treated and released. 

    Authorities released surveillance footage of the suspect, who was seen wearing a varsity jacket as he passed through a turnstile. 

    Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

