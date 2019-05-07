What to Know Cops are looking for a man who attacked a subway rider in Brooklyn last month

The man walked up to the rider, said, "I'm bigger than you and I can beat you up," and then broke his jaw, authorities say

Police are looking for a man in his 30s who walked up to a random 25-year-old subway rider on a train in Brooklyn, yelled "I'm bigger than you and I can beat you up!" and then proceeded to punch him twice in the face, authorities say.

The victim in the April 30 Utica Avenue station attack on a southbound No. 4 train suffered a broken jaw. He was taken to a hospital, where he was treated and released.

Authorities released surveillance footage of the suspect, who was seen wearing a varsity jacket as he passed through a turnstile.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.