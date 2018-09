A three-alarm electrical fire in the basement of a Stuyvesant Town building forced an evacuation of the 13-story building as firew crews worked to extinguish the blaze Tuesday evening.

The FDNY says the fire started inside a manhole in front of 330 First Ave., near 18th Street, then spread to the basement of the building there.

Firefighters evacuated the 13-story building. No injuries were reported.

More than 100 firefighters responded to the scene. A cause is under investigation.