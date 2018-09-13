Several people were hurt in an escalator incident at Stuyvesant High School. Checkey Beckford reports. (Published 41 minutes ago)

What to Know Ten people were injured in an escalator incident at Stuyvesant High School around dismissal time Thursday afternoon, officials say

One person suffered a partially amputated toe; the rest had minor injuries

Officials say they're looking into a cause of the incident at the school, which has 10 floors in the Battery Park City neighborhood

Ten people were injured at Stuyvesant High School in downtown Manhattan in an incident on the escalator Thursday afternoon, fire offiicals say.

Two of them have been taken to hospitals, one with a partially amputated toe, according to FDNY. The others are being evaluated for minor injuries, mostly bumps and scrapes to the feet and neck.

It's not clear if all the injured are students. The nature of the escalator accident on the second floor wasn't immediately clear; the school's 10-story building in Battery Park City has banks of escalators.

School officials say they're reviewing surveillance footage to figure out what happened; it's not clear how many people were on the escalator at the time.

Located in Battery Park City, Stuyvesant High School is one of the city's most competitive public high schools, with the most stringest test score requirements for admission via the specialized high school exam. More than 3,000 students are enrolled in the school.