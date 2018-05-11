While some are all too familiar with Mom's joking threat that "you're never leaving," for some, this is more of a reality.

According to a report by Zillow, 22.5 percent -- roughly 12 million young Americans -- are still living at home with their parents as of 2016. This is a large spike from 2005, where 13 percent of Americans, age 24 to 36, were still living at home.

New York City is up 10 percent from 2005, with more than 30 percent of millennials living at home.

Naturally, millennials choosing to live with their parents in metropolitan areas is likely due to higher rent -- cities such as NYC, Miami and L.A.



And according to the study, 12 percent of those millennials are unemployed, and a net 28 percent of recent college grads live at home -- which, if you have ever paid a security deposit in any of the five boroughs, it wouldn't surprise you that these millennials are choosing to stay with Mom and Dad.