'Tainted' Cookies Send at Least 4 Students to the Hospital in Connecticut - NBC New York
It's not clear what substance was in the treats, but all affected students are expected to be fine

Published 50 minutes ago

    Four students from a Connecticut public high school were sent to a hospital Monday after eating cookies tainted by an unknown substance, officials say.

    It’s not clear what was in the cookies, nor where the treats came from. Reports say the district superintendent said at least four Hamden High School students complained to the nurse they didn't feel well after eating the treats.

    A spokesperson for Yale-New Haven Hospital told multiple media outlets the students appeared to have ingested some sort of "foreign substance," but they're all expected to be fine.

    The investigation is ongoing. 

