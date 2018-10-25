12 Kids Hurt in Connecticut School Bus Crash

Twelve Trumbull students were sent to the hospital Thursday morning after a crash involving a school bus, according to police.

The bus was carrying children to Middlebrooks elementary School when it was involved in a collision with a car on Churchill Road around 8:30 a.m.

There were 12 students on the bus who received minor injuries, police said. They were taken to the hospital for observation.

According to police, all other students on the bus and the driver were not injured. The driver of the car was transported to the hospital.

Trumbull's Board of Education was reaching out to the parents of the injured students to notify them of the incident.