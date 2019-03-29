Pepper Spray Incident at a Harlem High School Sends Students to Hospital - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Pepper Spray Incident at a Harlem High School Sends Students to Hospital

By Gaby Acevedo

Published 33 minutes ago | Updated 24 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Pepper Spray Incident at a Harlem High School Sends Students to Hospital
    MCT via Getty Images
    File Image (Photo by C. Aluka Berry/The State/MCT via Getty Images)

    What to Know

    • 5 students at a Harlem high school were taken to a nearby hospital following reports of a pepper spray incident inside the main building

    • The events unfolded inside the A. Randolph Phillip High School at around noon Friday

    • There is no confirmation as to who might have released the pepper spray inside the school, but the investigation is ongoing

    At least five students at a Harlem high school were taken to a nearby hospital following reports of a pepper spray incident inside the main building.

    The events unfolded inside the A. Randolph Phillip High School at around noon Friday.

    Jose Ureña, a high school senior, explained his throat started to itch while he was inside his seventh-floor classroom reading.

    "I was reading and then my throat started to itch, opened the window, get some air in," he said. "And then someone asked me, "Are you good?" but they they started coughing, too. The whole room started coughing."

    Students Pepper Sprayed at Brooklyn School

    [NY] Students Pepper Sprayed at Brooklyn School

    Ten students were accidentally hit with pepper spray in class. Roseanne Colletti reports.

    (Published Tuesday, March 12, 2019)

    Students with irritated eyes and shortness of breath were treated at the scene.

    "It feeks kuje a chemical burn," Ureña said. "It would help just to not breathe."

    The incident prompted part of the school to be evacuated. Concerned parents arrived at the school to pick up there children.

    There is no confirmation as to who might have released the pepper spray inside the school, but the investigation is ongoing. 

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us