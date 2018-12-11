Student Slashed in the Head Inside NYC High School: Police

A student slashed another student in the head inside a Queens high school, sending the school into lockdown. Wale Aliyu reports. (Published 23 minutes ago)

A student slashed another student in the head inside a Queens high school, sending the school into lockdown, police said.

The 14-year-old boy was slashed across the forehead at Benjamin Cardozo High School in Bayside shortly before 9 a.m. on Tuesday, the NYPD said.

He was taken to the hospital and received treatment for non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

The union that represents the city's school safety agents said the victim was on a staircase inside the shool when the other student slashed him.

The victim is the son of a school safety agent, according to the union.

Police are now searching for the approximately 12- or 13-year-old student who allegedly attacked his classmate.

A city Department of Education spokesperson on Tuesday said police and EMS "immediately responded to a serious incident at Cardoso High School this morning where a student was transported to the hospital in stable condition."

"We are working with NYPD as they conduct an investigation, and are taking additional safety measures at the school," the spokesperson said.