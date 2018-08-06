 Student Poses with Alligator for Graduation Photos - NBC New York
Student Poses with Alligator for Graduation Photos

By Sarah Kolodny

Recent graduate Mackenzie Alexis Noland of Texas A&M University made her graduation photos unique by posing with an alligator.
