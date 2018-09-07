The teen was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Greg Cergol reports.

The Long Island teenager who was hit by a car while on his way to cross-country practice just before the start of his freshman year of high school is now in intensive care.

Miles Lerner, 14, was heading to practice near Northport High School at around 8 a.m. Tuesday when he was hit by Janet Alperti, school staff member who serves lunch at the school, according to family.

"When he was trying to get into the school, he was hit by a car going very fast," said his mother.

Lerner was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital. Alperti, who was uninsured and driving without a license and registration, according to police, was arrested.

Meanwhile, as Lerner, an avid cyclist, cross-country runner and joker, recovers in the hospital, his family by his side, his older sister has started an online fundraiser for his recovery.

"It's been really hard for me, personally, being in school, knowing my brother was hit just a few feet away from where I'm trying to learn in a classroom every day," said Ayla Lerner.

Lerner has extreme head trauma, trauma to the brain and broken bones all over his body, his family says. They just want him to be active and out of the hospital, back in a classroom this school year.

"It hurts me when I can't crack a joke to hime, when he can't tell one to me, while I'm watching him there in the bed," said his sister.