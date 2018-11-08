17-Year-Old Stabbed in Chest Outside NYC School: Sources

What to Know A 17-year-old was expected to survive after being stabbed in the chest outside a school in Queens, the NYPD said

A 17-year-old boy was expected to survive after being stabbed in the chest outside a school in Queens, police and law enforcement sources said.

The stabbing happened outside the Civic Leadership Academy on 94th Street in Queens around 11:54 a.m. Thursday, police said.

Two people were taken into custody after the stabbing, including another 17-year-old believed to be a student at the school, according to police and law enforcement sources.

A weapon was recovered after the stabbing, law enforcement sources said.

Police initially said the person was a student, but a spokeswoman for the city's Department of Education said the victim was not a current student.

"Safety is our top priority, and the NYPD and EMS immediately responded to this serious off-site incident, which did not result in any life-threatening injuries," the spokeswoman said in a statement.

"We are working with the NYPD and are providing the school with additional safety support," she added.

It wasn't immediately clear what prompted the incident.