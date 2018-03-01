A disabled NJ Transit train finally gets moving again Thursday morning just before 10 a.m., after earlier causing major NY Penn Station delays. (Published 6 hours ago)

Long Island Rail Road service has been restored on the Port Jefferson branch after an earlier suspension between Kings Park and Huntington because of a train with equipment trouble in single-track territory, the MTA said Thursday.

The suspension lasted about an hour. The railroad was not able to secure buses. It wasn't clear if any lingering delays were expected for the evening commute.

The LIRR suspension wasn't the only headache for mass transit riders Thursday. Earlier, a disabled NJ Transit train stranded hundreds of riders outside New York's Penn Station at the height of the morning rush, causing crippling delays of up to 60 minutes in and out of the busy transit hub.

Chopper 4 over the scene showed the double decker train sitting on the tracks. The train was moved after a time, but delays lingered through late morning.