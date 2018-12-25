String of Car Break-Ins Hits New York Town Over the Holiday, Police Say - NBC New York
String of Car Break-Ins Hits New York Town Over the Holiday, Police Say

Published 2 hours ago

    Orangetown Police Department

    What to Know

    • Police in an NY town have released surveillance video of a group of alleged thieves in connection to a string of robberies over holiday

    • According to authorities, residents in Orangetown, New York, woke up Christmas Eve to find that items were stolen from unlocked vehicles

    • One unlocked vehicle with keys still inside was allegedly stolen, but later recovered in a New Jersey city

    Police in a New York town have released surveillance video of a group of alleged thieves in connection to a string of robberies over the holiday.

    According to authorities, Pearl River area residents, in Orangetown, New York, woke up Christmas Eve to find that items were stolen from unlocked vehicles.

    Car break-ins were reported on South Magnolia Street, West Park Avenue, Rizzio Circle, Fairview Avenue and Springsteen Avenue.

    In the surveillance video taken Christmas Eve, police say that the suspects apparently “have no intention of forcefully breaking into vehicles, but are rather looking to target vehicles left unlocked. These subjects methodically went through Pearl River vehicles looking for anything unlocked and removed valuables.”

    NY Police Department

    The suspects seen on surveillance are on foot, attempting to open vehicle doors, police say, adding that they move from vehicle-to-vehicle trying to find an unlocked one.

    Police say that one of the vehicles that was left unlock still had the keys inside and was, subsequently, stolen. That vehicle was recovered later that day in Newark, New Jersey, in apparent good condition, police say.

    The Orangetown Police Detective Bureau is working with the Newark New Jersey Auto Crimes unit on the vehicle theft investigation.

    Police remind residents to remove valuables from their cars, lock vehicles and safeguard keys.

    The investigation into the alleged car break-ins is underway.

