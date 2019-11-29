For the first time ever, cars will not be allowed in the blocks immediately around the Rockefeller Christmas tree this holiday season during peak hours — though the NYPD said the traffic diversion plan can be altered depending on weather and traffic. NBC New York’s Marc Santia reports.

What to Know One of NYC’s biggest tourist spots this time of year had a major change take effect on Friday, which may delight pedestrians and bug drivers

West 49th and 50th Streets between Fifth and Sixth Avenues will be for pedestrians only during the most highly congested times

Two lanes of traffic will also be eliminated on 5th Avenue, and one lane taken out on 6th Avenue, between West 48th and West 52nd Streets

One of New York City’s biggest tourist destinations this time of year had a major change take effect on Friday which should delight pedestrians — but could irritate drivers.

It’s estimated that more than 125 million people visit Rockefeller Center during the holiday season, and anyone who has gone (or works in the area) knows, it makes for some crowded conditions on the sidewalks, especially closer to the iconic Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree.

But the NYPD is hoping to alleviate some of that congestion by closing off streets around the area, putting the brakes on automobile traffic and yielding to foot traffic. Starting on Friday and lasting throughout the holiday season, West 49th and 50th Streets between Fifth and Sixth Avenues will be for pedestrians only during the most highly congested times — around 1 p.m. until midnight during the week, and from 10 a.m. to midnight on weekends.

Two lanes of traffic will also be eliminated on Fifth Avenue, and one lane taken out on Sixth Avenue, between West 48th Street and West 52nd Street.

This will allow for the big crowds to spread out a bit onto those streets without having to worry about passing vehicles, even if these moves come at the expense of some of the street traffic.

For that, the NYPD says that alterations can be made depending on a variety of factors, including crowd size, weather or an emergency. The barricades, concrete blocks, blocker cars and officers diverting traffic can be moved and adjusted depending on what the circumstances call for.

As for how people are reacting to the changes, most who came on the Thanksgiving holiday weekend seemed very happy with the decision.

“It really does get crowded on the sidewalks and it does help as far as having another place to walk,” said New Jersey resident Margie LaGratta, who visits every year with her husband Al. “I think it makes a big difference.”

“It’s so special and I think that the safety component is so great,” said Andrea Tan, who was visiting with her family. “With New York City and just having the police presence, you feel good coming as a family. We’re really grateful.”

New York City's firefighters union previously cautioned against Mayor de Blasio's plan to expand the pedestrian space around Rockefeller Center, calling the plan "misguided and makes this city less safe — plain and simple."

The FDNY-Uniformed Firefighters Association said the street closures over the holiday season could actually become a safety concern.

"As it is, traffic is interfering with our firefighters abilities to reach the scene of a fire, but this new plan will have wide-felt repercussions in the form of traffic from river-to-river," said President of the Uniformed Firefitghters Association Gerard Fitzgerald.

"We all want pedestrian safety, but a key component of safety for all is the ability for New York’s first responders to reach the scene of an emergency, and this is not the best way to ensure the safety of New York’s over 8-million residents and millions of holiday visitors,” Fitzgerald added.

A spokesperson for the FDNY said the department will work closely with the city and "that our members can quickly respond to emergencies in and around Rockefeller Center."

Crowds are expected to flood the Plaza for the annual holiday tree lighting on Wednesday, Dec. 4 -- and every day thereafter to witness the 72-ton, 77-foot-tall Norway spruce in all its glory until it comes down on Jan. 14, 2020. See full details on the tree selected for this year's honor -- and how it grew from a plant on a coffee table in a New York village to taking the prime spot in Manhattan.