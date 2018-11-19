Street Closures for 2018 Macy's Thanksgiving Parade - NBC New York
Street Closures for 2018 Macy's Thanksgiving Parade

By Alexandra Lo Re

Published 23 minutes ago

    The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is here and that means one of two things, depending on your level of holiday spirit: it’s either an epic celebration of magical floats, or an epic cluster of traffic and crowds.

    Many Manhattan streets will be closed to accommodate the 92nd annual parade, with millions of spectators expected to be in attendance. The following streets will be closed, according the the NYPD and Department of Transportation.

    Formation:

    Columbus Avenue between 81st Street and 77th Street

    Central Park West between 81st Street and 86th Street

    81st Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

    77th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

    76th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

    73rd Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West

    71st Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

    68th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

    62nd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

    Route:

    Central Park West between 81st Street and East Side of Columbus Circle/59th Street

    Columbus Circle between 59th Street and Broadway

    Broadway between 59th Street and 58th Street

    59th Street between Columbus Circle and 6th Avenue

    6th Avenue between 59th Street and 34th Street

    34th Street between 6th Avenue 7th Avenue

    Dispersal:

    33rd Street between 6th Avenue and 8th Avenue

    34th Street between 7h Avenue and 8th Avenue

    34th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

    35th Street between 6th Avenue and 8th Avenue

    36th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue

    37th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue

    38th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue

    39th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue

    40th Street between 7th Avenue and 8th Avenue

    7th Avenue between 33rd Street and 40th Street

    Broadway between 45th Street and 34th Street

    Miscellaneous:

    40th Street between 7th Avenue and 6th Avenue

    39th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue

    38th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue

    37th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue

    36th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue

    6th Avenue between 34th Street and 33rd Street

    8th Avenue between 40th Street and 33rd Street

