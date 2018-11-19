Street Closures for 2018 Macy's Thanksgiving Parade

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 24: Revellers take part during the 90th Macy's Annual Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 24, 2016 in New York City. Security was tight in New York City on Thursday for Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade after ISIS called supporters in the West to use rented trucks in attacks as similar as the ones operated in France this summer where at least 86 people were killed.(Photo by Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images)

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is here and that means one of two things, depending on your level of holiday spirit: it’s either an epic celebration of magical floats, or an epic cluster of traffic and crowds.

Many Manhattan streets will be closed to accommodate the 92nd annual parade, with millions of spectators expected to be in attendance. The following streets will be closed, according the the NYPD and Department of Transportation.

Formation:

Columbus Avenue between 81st Street and 77th Street

Central Park West between 81st Street and 86th Street

81st Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

77th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

76th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

73rd Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West

71st Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

68th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

62nd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

Route:

Central Park West between 81st Street and East Side of Columbus Circle/59th Street

Columbus Circle between 59th Street and Broadway

Broadway between 59th Street and 58th Street

59th Street between Columbus Circle and 6th Avenue

6th Avenue between 59th Street and 34th Street

34th Street between 6th Avenue 7th Avenue

Dispersal:

33rd Street between 6th Avenue and 8th Avenue

34th Street between 7h Avenue and 8th Avenue

34th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

35th Street between 6th Avenue and 8th Avenue

36th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue

37th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue

38th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue

39th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue

40th Street between 7th Avenue and 8th Avenue

7th Avenue between 33rd Street and 40th Street

Broadway between 45th Street and 34th Street

Miscellaneous:

40th Street between 7th Avenue and 6th Avenue

39th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue

38th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue

37th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue

36th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue

6th Avenue between 34th Street and 33rd Street

8th Avenue between 40th Street and 33rd Street