A woman was stabbed and robbed early Sunday outside of a KFC restaurant in Queens, police said.

The victim didn't know her attacker, the NYPD said.

She was attacked on Queens Boulevard near 58th Street in Woodside at about 3 a.m., police said.

The attacker took her phone and $100, police said.

She was taken to Elmhurst Hospital. Her injuries weren't considered life-threatening.