What to Know A stranger sneaked into a woman’s apartment through an unlocked window and touched her leg while she was sleeping, the NYPD said

The woman was sleeping inside her basement apartment in the Fordham Manor section of the Bronx when the burglary happened, police say

The man fled the apartment through the same window after she screamed, according to police

A stranger sneaked into a woman’s apartment through an unlocked window and touched her leg while she was sleeping, the NYPD said.

The 41-year-old woman was asleep inside her basement apartment near Bainbridge Avenue and Coles Lane, in the Fordham Manor section of the Bronx, around 12:15 a.m. on Aug. 4 when the unknown man got into the apartment through the window, police said.

The woman woke up to the man touching her leg, according to police.

He fled the apartment through the same window after she screamed, the NYPD said.

The man didn’t steal anything, and the woman wasn’t physically injured, police said.

Police are now searching for the suspect, who stands at around 5-foot-4, weighs around 130 pounds and has a ponytail.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.