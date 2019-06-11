What to Know It’s a book lover’s paradise and now, Strand Book Store, is officially a designated landmark — despite objections from its owner.

The legendary decades-old independent bookstore known for its 18 miles of new, used and rare books made the announcement Tuesday via its Twitter account.

“The Strand Book Store has officially been designated a landmark by the Landmarks Preservation Commission. Although this is not the outcome we hoped for, we'll continue to serve our customers as we have done robustly for 92 years. Thank you for your support along the way,” the Tweet said.

The Strand has survived many obstacles that have taken down other independent bookstores — particularly sky-high New York City rents and the mergence of e-books.

According to a 2018 article published in the New York Times, Nancy Bass Wyden, who owns the Strand and its building at 826 Broadway, said landmarking could mark the end of the business her family has owned for 91 years.

In a December Landmarks Preservation Commission, the NY Times says, Wyden pleaded against the designation saying “Do not destroy the Strand.”

Owners of buildings with landmark status are in many cases barred from using plans, materials and even paint colors that vary from the original design without the commission’s approval.

The Strand was opened in 1927 over on Fourth Avenue on what was then called “Book Row’ — six city blocks that housed forty-eight bookstores.

In 1957, the bookstore moved around the corner to its current location on 12th Street and Broadway — a multi-story Renaissance Revival style store and loft building designed by William H. Birkmire in 1902.