What to Know A judge dismissed Stormy Daniels' lawsuit against Trump, saying the president made a 'hyperbolic statement' against a political adversary

An international traveler with measles may have exposed people at several NY and NJ locations to the disease, health officials say

New video released by Lyft showed footage of Chance the Rapper going undercover as a driver in Chicago, much to the surprise of riders

Get the top headlines of the day in your morning briefing from NBC 4 New York, Monday through Friday. Sign up for our newsletter here.

Judge Tosses Stormy Daniels' Defamation Suit Against Trump

A federal judge dismissed Stormy Daniels' defamation lawsuit against President Trump, saying the president made a "hyperbolic statement" against a political adversary when he tweeted about a composite sketch the porn actress' lawyer released. Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, sued Trump in April after he said a composite sketch of a man she said threatened her in 2011 to keep quiet about an alleged affair with the real estate mogul was a "con job." Trump tweeted that the man was "nonexistent" and that Daniels was playing the "fake news media for fools." He retweeted a side-by-side photo comparing the sketch with a photo of Daniels' husband. In an order handed down, U.S. District Judge S. James Otero said Trump's statement was protected speech under the First Amendment.

Microsoft Co-Founder, Philanthropist Paul Allen Dies at 65

Paul G. Allen, who co-founded Microsoft with his childhood friend Bill Gates before becoming a billionaire philanthropist who invested in conservation, space travel, arts and culture and professional sports, has died. He was 65. He died in Seattle from complications of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, his company Vulcan Inc. announced. Gates said he was heartbroken about the loss of one of his "oldest and dearest friends." "Personal computing would not have existed without him," Gates said in a statement. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella called Allen's contributions to the company, community and industry "indispensable." Allen, an avid sports fan, owned the Portland Trail Blazers and Seattle Seahawks.

Top US Diplomat Meets Saudi King Over Missing Writer

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with Saudi Arabia's King Salman over the disappearance and alleged slaying of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi, who vanished two weeks ago during a visit to the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul. Pompeo landed in Riyadh and was welcomed by Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir on landing. He didn't make any remarks to the media. Soon after, Pompeo arrived at a royal palace, where King Salman greeted him. America's top diplomat thanked the king "for accepting my visit on behalf of President Trump" before going into a closed-door meeting. Turkish officials say they fear Khashoggi was killed and dismembered inside the Istanbul consulate. Saudi officials previously have called the allegations "baseless," but reports in U.S. media on Tuesday suggested the kingdom may acknowledge the writer was killed there.

Health Officials Warn of Possible Measles Exposure in NJ, NY

An international traveler with measles may have exposed people at several New York and New Jersey locations to the disease, health officials say. The traveler returning from Israel visited several venues in the two states between Oct. 4 and Oct. 11, the New York State Department of Health said. People with measles “first develop a fever, then may have a cough, runny nose and watery eyes, followed by appearance of a rash,” the health department said. Anyone who may have been exposed to the disease should contact their healthcare provide or a local clinic or hospital before they seek care, to keep others from being exposed, the department added.

Global Warming Will Make Beer Costlier, Study Finds

Add beer to chocolate, coffee and wine as some of life's little pleasures that global warming will make scarcer and costlier, scientists say. Increasing bouts of extreme heat waves and drought will hurt production of barley, a key beer ingredient, in the future. Losses of barley yield can be as much as 17 percent, an international group of researchers estimated. That means beer prices on average would double, even adjusting for inflation, according to the study in Nature Plants. In countries like Ireland, where cost of a brew is already high, prices could triple. The findings come a week after a dire United Nations report described consequences of dangerous levels of climate change including worsening food and water shortages, heat waves, sea level rise, and disease.

Chance the Rapper Goes Undercover as Lyft Driver

It was a “chance” ride that left some Chicagoans stunned. New video released by Lyft showed footage of Chance the Rapper going undercover as a driver in the city, much to the surprise of the unsuspecting riders he picked up. The “Undercover Lyft” episode shows Chance picking up riders and talking to them about music and the importance of giving back, all while dropping subtle hints at his real identity. Chance, who told riders his name was John, even offered up a few rhymes for one rider -- but not the kind you’d expect from a music icon. The experience was intended to promote a partnership between the rideshare company and the rapper’s non-profit SocialWorks. Under a new program, Lyft riders can round up their fares and donate the difference to a cause of their choice, including SocialWorks’ “New Chance” campaign to benefit CPS.

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian West Visit Uganda, Give Gift of Yeezys

Ugandan officials say Kanye West and his wife, the reality TV star Kim Kardashian West, have arrived in Uganda on a private visit. Information Minister Frank Tumwebaze told The Associated Press late Saturday that West's visit is "an endorsement of our tourism resources." Government spokesman Ofwono Opondo said on Twitter that the American rapper was traveling with his wife. The president of Ugana Yoweri Museveni wrote on Twitter that the rapper had gifted him with a pair of West's custom brand Yeezy sneakers. They are reportedly vacationing in a luxury safari lodge with a view of the River Nile in the northern part of the East African nation.