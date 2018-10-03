 In Photos: Tornado-Triggering Storm Uproots Trees, Damages Cars and Homes in the Tri-State - NBC New York
Two Tornadoes Confirmed in New York
In Photos: Tornado-Triggering Storm Uproots Trees, Damages Cars and Homes in the Tri-State

Storms that hit the tri-state area Tuesday night left residents dealing with uprooted trees, toppled fences, and damaged cars and homes. Ronkonkoma, where the National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado touched down, was one of the hardest-hit areas. A tornado also touched down in Stony Point. News 4 New York and Chopper 4 captured images of the storm’s aftermath.
