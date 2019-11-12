Storm Team 4's Winter Weather Forecast - NBC New York
WEATHER ALERT: 
Expect Colder, Snowier Winter Than Last Ye...
logo_nyc_2x
A Few Sprinkles Today

A Few Sprinkles Today

Stay ahead of the storm with the team you trust

Storm Team 4's Winter Weather Forecast

By Storm Team 4

5 PHOTOS

15 minutes ago

Published 15 minutes ago
Storm Team 4 expects the winter of 2019-2020 to be active, with above-normal snow and below-normal cold. Scroll down to see some of the reasons why.
More Photo Galleries
Top Moments From the People's Choice Awards in Pictures
Photos: Scenes From the November 1961 Bel Air Fire Disaster
Connect With Us
AdChoices

Advertise with us