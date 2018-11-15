 Storm Team 4 Reveals Winter Outlook for 2018-19 - NBC New York
Snowiest November in 80 Years
Storm Team 4 Reveals Winter Outlook for 2018-19

By Storm Team 4

Nov 15, 2018

The Storm Team 4 Winter Outlook for 2018-19 calls for higher than average snowfall in the tri-state area, with somewhat milder than average temperatures overall. Here's a look at what we're expecting. Get full details here.
