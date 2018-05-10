Showers and possible thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chris Cimino has the Storm Team 4 forecast. (Published 5 hours ago)

Storm Team 4 is tracking a risk for severe weather this afternoon and evening, with the possibility of winds topping 60 MPH in spots and large, damaging hail.

The highest risk is for lightning, with moderate risk for heavy rain, damaging winds and hail.

The biggest impacts would be felt across the region, aside from Suffolk County, from roughly 3pm to 10pm.

Most of these showers and thunderstorms will move out move out later this evening heading into tonight, and skies will start to clear up again after midnight with lows settling in the 50s overnight, according to Storm Team 4.

Tomorrow will be a much nicer day overall, featuring mostly sunny skies and highs climbing back into the mid-70s. However, this won’t last for long, as more clouds return during the evening, followed by yet another round of showers sneaking in after midnight.

Unfortunately, the weather looks to continue to stay soggy and unsettled over the weekend, with both Saturday and Sunday (Mother's Day) seeing more showers and thunderstorms.

