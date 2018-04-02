Firefighters are responding to a report of a manhole blast on the Upper East Side.

Firefighters and utility crews are on the scene of a reported manhole explosion on the Upper East Side.

The FDNY says it received a call for a smoking manhole on East 75th Street and Second Avenue Monday morning.

Con Edison crews are responding as well. The utility says there are not power outages.

When a pair of manhole blasts rattled lower Manhattan during the evening rush in late March, fire officials reminded the public that underground fires and explosions aren't uncommon in the city following wintry storms. The tri-state had just seen its fourth nor'easter of the month.

After Nor'easter, More Manhole Explosions Possible

Just over 24 hours after a pair of underground transformer explosions rattled lower Manhattan, Con Edison is warning that more manhole blasts could happen. It looks like this week's nor'easter and all the melting snow could be to blame. Andrew Siff reports. (Published Sunday, March 25, 2018)

"Salt and snow melting and going into manholes, it decays the rubberized coatings on the electrical conduits and starts fires," said Joe Schiralli, an FDNY deputy chief. "It happens every winter."

Con Edison also warned at the time that more manhole explosions are possible with the runoff.