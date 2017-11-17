Stop & Shop Frozen Corn Recalled Over Listeria Risk - NBC New York
OLY-NY

Recall Alert

Important News on Consumer Products That Can Keep You Safe

Stop & Shop Frozen Corn Recalled Over Listeria Risk

The companies have received no reports of illness, according to Wednesday announcements from the FDA

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Stop & Shop Frozen Corn Recalled Over Listeria Risk
    Stop & Shop

    Stop & Shop, Giant and Martin's has recalled some of its frozen corn because it may be contaminated with listeria.

    The supermarket companies recalled their Brand Frozen Whole Kernel Sweet Corn could be contaminated with the bacteria Listeria monocytogenes, which can cause food poisoning and other dangerous health problems.

    The corn comes in 16-ounce packages and has a best by date of October 2019. Its UPC number is 68826700676.

    The companies have received no reports of illness, according to Wednesday announcements from the FDA. Customers who purchased the product are encouraged to discard it or bring it to a Stop & Shop, Giant or Martin's for a full refund.

    Those sickened by listeria may have symptoms like high fever, severe headache, neck stiffness and nausea. Listeria can cause life-threatening infections in people with weakened immune systems, including infants, the elderly, and people with certain medical conditions.

    Published 4 hours ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us