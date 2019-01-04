What to Know Stop & Shop will expand its reach following an announcement Friday that it plans to buy Long Island-based King Kullen

The purchase agreement includes 32 King Kullen’s supermarkets, five Wild by Nature stores and use of King Kullen Grocery corporate office

The first King Kullen was opened in 1930

“King Kullen is a well-respected grocery chain in the Long Island market that has an 88-year tradition of excellent customer service,” said Mark McGowan, President of Stop & Shop, in a statement. “We look forward to bringing our quality, selection and value to more communities in Nassau and Suffolk Counties.”

The acquisition is currently expected to close during the first quarter of 2019.

"In 1930, Michael J. Cullen opened the first King Kullen and ushered in the era of the great American supermarket,” said Brian Cullen, Co-President of King Kullen Grocery Co. “As a family-owned and operated business, we are very proud of our heritage and extremely grateful to all of our associates and customers for their support over the years."

Cullen continued on to say, "We are confident the Stop & Shop brand will carry on our legacy of service in the region."