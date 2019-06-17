A new digital experience is giving people the chance to mark 50 years of pride anywhere in the world. NBC 4 New York's Gus Rosendale reports.

What to Know NBC 4 New York will commemorate 50 years since the Stonewall uprising with a special TV broadcast on Saturday, June 29 at 7 p.m. ET

Hosted by acclaimed television and Broadway actor Michael Urie, “Pride: Celebrating 50 Years” will take viewers on an unforgettable journey

Get full coverage of the Stonewall uprising anniversary and more on World Pride at nbcnewyork.com/stonewall

On the eve of NYC’s celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising and one of the largest Pride parades in the world, NBC 4 New York will commemorate the historic occasion with a special broadcast.

"Pride: Celebrating 50 Years" will air Saturday, June 29 at 7 p.m. ET (check local listings).

Hosted by acclaimed television and Broadway actor Michael Urie, "Pride: Celebrating 50 Years" will take viewers on an unforgettable journey and will showcase the growth of the local and global Pride movement. Featuring celebrities including Billy Porter, Asia Kate Dillon, Carson Kressley, Isis King, Molly Bernard, Adam Rippon, Lea DeLaria and Wilson Cruz, the program will:

Profile the movement’s trailblazers, including Edie Winsor, Harvey Milk, Gerturde Stein, Rupaul, Bayard Rustin, the Shepard Family and more.

Feature first-person coming out stories, celebrating the courage in each person’s individual journey.

Explore the rise of drag through the eyes of seasoned performer Lady Bunny and New York City drag superstar Brita Filter.

Look at the future of the Pride movement, including the challenges ahead.

"The Stonewall riots were a turning point in our city’s history, leading to the growth of a worldwide pride movement which has inspired global change. WNBC has been at the forefront of covering the issues important to the LGBTQ+ community," said Nicholas Veneziale, vice president for New York Live, Special Projects and LX.TV Program Development. "The special features many notable voices from the community and we are proud to bring their stories to the viewers and look forward to celebrating this very important milestone."

Get full coverage of the Stonewall uprising anniversary and more on World Pride at nbcnewyork.com/stonewall.