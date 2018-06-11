This is one of the stolen dogs.

At least 11 pet Yorkies have been stolen from owners in one Connecticut community in the last two weeks, authorities say.

Police say they believe there is a person or group of people casing the neighborhood in Bridgeport's north end and snatching dogs from backyards. One theory is that it's a group of illegal breeders taking the dogs to breed or possibly use as bait, authorities say.

Authorities say the owners who have lost their pups are devastated and posting signs offering rewards for the safe returns of their animals. Police say they're concerned there could be even more owners who have been victimized but are reticent to report the thefts to authorities for varying reasons.

Police say they're looking for surveillance in hopes of nabbing the perpetrators.