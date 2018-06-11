Nearly a Dozen Pet Yorkies Snatched From Backyards in Same Connecticut Neighborhood in 2 Weeks - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Nearly a Dozen Pet Yorkies Snatched From Backyards in Same Connecticut Neighborhood in 2 Weeks

One theory is that it's a group of illegal breeders taking the dogs to breed or possibly use as bait, authorities say

By Lori Bordonaro

Published 37 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Nearly a Dozen Pet Yorkies Snatched From Backyards in Same Connecticut Neighborhood in 2 Weeks
    Handout
    This is one of the stolen dogs.

    At least 11 pet Yorkies have been stolen from owners in one Connecticut community in the last two weeks, authorities say. 

    Police say they believe there is a person or group of people casing the neighborhood in Bridgeport's north end and snatching dogs from backyards. One theory is that it's a group of illegal breeders taking the dogs to breed or possibly use as bait, authorities say.

    Authorities say the owners who have lost their pups are devastated and posting signs offering rewards for the safe returns of their animals. Police say they're concerned there could be even more owners who have been victimized but are reticent to report the thefts to authorities for varying reasons. 

    Police say they're looking for surveillance in hopes of nabbing the perpetrators. 

    These Countries Have the Highest Threat Levels for Traveling

    These Countries Have the Highest Threat Levels for Traveling, According to the U.S. Department of State

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us