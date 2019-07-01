Stolen Upper West Side Lizard Returned to Rightful Owner

What to Know A beloved Upper West Side lizard was found safe and returned to its owners Thursday after it was spirited away from a pet shop in May.

A beloved Upper West Side lizard was found safe and returned to its owners last Thursday after it was spirited away from a pet shop in May.

Sandy, a bearded dragon, was stolen out of the Petqua pet shop by two men in May while she was boarded there over a holiday weekend. The owner offered a reward of $1,000 for Sandy’s safe return.

“We are happy to report that stolen bearded dragon, Sandy, is now back at PETQUA & will soon be reunited with the rightful owner,” said NYPD’s 24th precinct on Twitter.

The tweet said two officers “had spotted the thief walking and took police action.”