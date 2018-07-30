Alleged Stolen Vehicle Smashes Half-Block of Cars on Manhattan Street: Police - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Alleged Stolen Vehicle Smashes Half-Block of Cars on Manhattan Street: Police

There was no immediate word on injuries, nor were the circumstances surrounding the alleged theft immediately clear

Published 6 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Alleged Stolen Vehicle Smashes Half-Block of Cars on Manhattan Street: Police
    News 4

    One person is in custody after a stolen vehicle smashed into multiple cars on a Manhattan street early Monday, authorities say. 

    Cops got a call about a multi-car accident involving a stolen vehicle near West 134th Street and Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard in Harlem shortly before 9:15 a.m. It's not exactly clear how many vehicles were hit, nor was there immediate information on possible injuries. 

    The circumstances surrounding the reported theft aren't clear. 

    Chopper 4 over the scene showed about a half-dozen cops in the middle of the street, two collided vehicles not far from them. Multiple other vehicles also appeared to have been hit; blue caution tape blocked off the area as authorities investigated.

    How Good Are Tri-State Public Schools? 25 States Ranked

    [NY ONLY CANVA] How Good Are Tri-State Public Schools? 25 States Ranked, According to WalletHub
    Pexels/CC

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us