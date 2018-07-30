One person is in custody after a stolen vehicle smashed into multiple cars on a Manhattan street early Monday, authorities say.

Cops got a call about a multi-car accident involving a stolen vehicle near West 134th Street and Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard in Harlem shortly before 9:15 a.m. It's not exactly clear how many vehicles were hit, nor was there immediate information on possible injuries.

The circumstances surrounding the reported theft aren't clear.

Chopper 4 over the scene showed about a half-dozen cops in the middle of the street, two collided vehicles not far from them. Multiple other vehicles also appeared to have been hit; blue caution tape blocked off the area as authorities investigated.