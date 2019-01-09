Wake and funeral arrangements for a 30-year-old FDNY firefighter who died when he fell off a Brooklyn bridge while helping car crash victims have been set.

The final goodbyes begin Wednesday for a 30-year-old FDNY firefighter who died when he fell off a Brooklyn bridge while helping car crash victims.

The wake for Steven Pollard, a probationary firefighter who came from a family of FDNY firefighters, will be held Wednesday from 7 to 9 p.m. and again on Thursday fom 2 to 4 p.m. at Marine Park Funeral Home on Quentin Road in Brooklyn.

Pollard will be laid to rest during a Friday funeral at 11:30 a.m. at Good Shepherd Church on Batchelder Street in Brooklyn.

Throngs of firefighters stood at emotional salute Monday as they watched an ambulance carry away Pollard's body ater died when he plunged 52 feet to the concrete below the Mill Basin overpass when he responded to an overturned wreck on the westbound Belt Parkway.

Pollard went to jump over a 3-foot gap in the road to get from the eastbound to the westbound lanes to help the crash victims but slipped through.

Pollard who was assigned to Ladder Company 170 in Brooklyn. Hundreds of FDNY personnel and vehicles lined highways and side streets for the procession from the medical examiner's office to a funeral home.

Pollard had been on the job for a year and a half, and just finished probation; he's the 1,151st member of the FDNY to die in the line of duty.

Pollard’s father, Ray, is a retired FDNY firefighter who was on the job for 31 years for Ladder Company 102 in Brooklyn. His brother, Ray Jr., is currently an FDNY firefighter and has been for 11 years for Ladder Company 114. He is also survived by his mother.