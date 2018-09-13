U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Thursday listed his Upper East Side home for $32.5 million.

The listing for the 6,500-square-foot apartment 8/9A at 740 Park Avenue went live on Thursday morning on the website for Warburg Realty. Listing agents Carol Turner Lederman and Judy Kloner declined to comment.

The 12-room apartment spans across two floors in a 19-floor luxury co-op that was designed by architect Rosario Candela and was built in 1930. It was the childhood home of Jackie Kennedy Onassis and was once the residential address of a cadre of some of the wealthiest families in the nation's history -- including the Vanderbilts, Rockefellers and Kochs.

Mnuchin's apartment features a private elevator landing, marble floors, a curved staircase, wood-paneled library and an 800-square-foot living room with four oversized windows overlooking Park Avenue.

According to the Wall Street Journal, which first reported the sale, the home has been in Mnuchin's family since the 1960s. He reportedly bought it from his aunt for $10.5 million in 2000.