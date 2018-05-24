What to Know Milwaukee’s chief of police said officers 'acted inappropriately' during a January arrest of Bucks guard Sterling Brown

So-called sunscreen pills are fakes and people should not fall for the scam, the Food and Drug Administration said

A grand jury has been convened and witnesses are being called in connection with sex abuse allegations against Harvey Weinstein, sources say

“Disturbing" Video Shows Arrest, Tasing of NBA Player Sterling Brown

Milwaukee’s chief of police said officers “acted inappropriately” during a January arrest of Bucks guard Sterling Brown, that included use of a stun gun, and apologized to the NBA player. Chief Alfonso Morales’ apology came as the department released body-camera footage of the arrest, which occurred around 2 a.m. on Jan. 26 in a Walgreens parking lot. Brown was tased and arrested during a routine parking violation, Morales said. No charges were ever filed against Brown. The video released by police shows an officer pulling up to a Mercedes sedan parked horizontally across two handicapped parking space outside the drug store. As the officer gets out of his cruiser and approaches the car, Brown can be seen walking out of the Walgreens and towards him. The officer asks Brown for his driver’s license and then repeatedly tells him to "back up" from the car, video shows. The conversation between the two is testy. Several more officers respond to the parking lot. The situation then escalates.

North Korea Demolishes What It Says Is Nuclear Test Site

North Korea carried out what it said is the demolition of its nuclear test site, setting off a series of explosions over several hours in the presence of foreign journalists. The explosions at the nuclear test site deep in the mountains of the North's sparsely populated northeast were centered on three tunnels into the underground site and a number of observation towers in the surrounding area. The planned closing was previously announced by leader Kim Jong Un ahead of his planned summit with U.S. President Trump next month. The North's decision to close the Punggye-ri nuclear test site has generally been seen as a welcome gesture by Kim to set a positive tone ahead of the summit. Even so, it is not an irreversible move and would need to be followed by many more significant measures to meet Trump's demands for real denuclearization.

Sunscreen Pills Are Fake Medicine, FDA Says

So-called sunscreen pills are fakes and people should not fall for the scam, the Food and Drug Administration said, NBC News reported. “There’s no pill or capsule that can replace your sunscreen,” FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb said in a statement. The agency specifically called out the companies that make Advanced Skin Brightening Formula, Sunsafe Rx, Solaricare and Sunergetic, saying they should stop claiming people are protected from the sun's rays. None of the companies contacted by NBC News for comment responded immediately.

Use of Forced Rehab on the Rise in Opioid Addiction Battle

The last thing Lizabeth Loud, a month from giving birth, wanted was to be forced into treatment for her heroin and prescription painkiller addiction. But her mother saw no other choice, and sought a judge's order to have her committed against her will. Three years later, Loud said her month in state prison, where Massachusetts sent civilly committed women until recent reforms, was the wake-up call she needed. An Associated Press check of data in some key states has found that the use of involuntary commitment for drug addiction is rising. And in many places, lawmakers are trying to create or strengthen laws allowing authorities to force people into treatment. But critics, including many doctors, law enforcement officials and civil rights advocates, caution that success stories like Loud's are an exception. Research suggests involuntary commitment largely doesn't work and could raise the danger of overdose for those who relapse after treatment.

Manhattan Grand Jury Convened in Harvey Weinstein Case, Sources Say

A grand jury in New York has been convened and witnesses are being called in connection with sex abuse allegations against movie producer Harvey Weinstein, several sources familiar with the matter tell NBC News. The sources say that a state grand jury in Manhattan will hear evidence in the Weinstein case which is being presented with witness testimony and other evidence. A spokesperson for the Manhattan D.A.'s office declined to comment but did say earlier in the day that the case is in "an advanced stage." It's not clear when the grand jury might decide whether or not to indict. The NYPD for months has been calling for Weinstein's arrest, saying they had enough evidence to charge him in the alleged sexual abuse of Paz de la Huerta and Lucia Evans. An attorney for both women did not immediately return calls. Weinstein's attorneys have said he denies any claim of non-consensual sex.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus to Receive Mark Twain Prize From Kennedy Center

Julia Louis-Dreyfus will be this year's recipient of the Kennedy Center's Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. The Kennedy Center announced the "Veep" and "Seinfeld" legend will receive the honor on Oct. 21. "Like Mark Twain, Julia has enriched American culture with her iconic, unforgettable, and outright hilarious brand of humor," Kennedy Center President Deborah Rutter said in a statement. "Over four decades, her wildly original characters and her gift for physical comedy have left us in stitches. Julia is a role model for so many, and we look forward to honoring her." Previous recipients include Eddie Murphy, David Letterman, Tina Fey, Lily Tomlin and Whoopi Goldberg. Bill Cosby received the Twain Prize in 2009 but the Kennedy Center rescinded it earlier this year.