The boyfriend of Stephanie Parze was released from custody as he faces child pornography charges. Prosecutors named him an official "person of interest" in the missing woman's case, as they revealed expletive-laced texts he sent to her the night before she disappeared. NBC New York’s Brian Thompson reports.

What to Know A person of interest in a New Jersey woman's disappearance has been found dead by suicide at his home, law enforcement sources said

Stephanie Parze vanished Halloween Eve after dropping her parents off at their home following a family night out in New Brunswick

No one has seen her since; the lights were on in her home and her car was in the driveway, but there was no sign of the young NJ woman

The ex-boyfriend of a missing New Jersey woman, who was recently named a person of interest in her disappearance, has been found dead by suicide in his home, law enforcement sources with knowledge of the case told News 4.

John Ozbilgen apparently killed himself in his Freehold Township home overnight, the sources said, days after Monmouth County prosecutors classified him as a person of interest in the disappearance of Stephanie Parze.

Parze vanished after dropping her parents off at their house following a family night out on Halloween Eve. She hasn't been seen since, though searches have led authorities across multiple states and counties.

Ozbilgen died just days after he was ordered released from jail in connection with an unrelated child pornography case. It was the day of that hearing, when the judge ordered him released, that prosecutors for the first time called him a person of interest in the case of Parze, who had dated him for months.

Missing NJ Woman Accused Boyfriend of Abuse

Multiple times before her disappearance, Stephanie Parze went to the police to report her boyfriend had allegedly abused her, the latest time coming just five weeks before she vanished. NBC New York’s Brian Thompson reports. (Published Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019)

During their relationship, Parze accused Ozbilgen of abuse, sources have previously told News 4. He was arrested on the child porn charge Nov. 8, but the judge ruled Tuesday the single charge was not enough to detain until trial.

His attorney had maintained his client's innocence on the child porn charge.

Parze, 25, vanished without a trace after joining her family for a night out in New Brunswick on Oct. 30, parents Sharlene and Ed previously told News 4. She kissed her mother goodbye after dropping them off at their place that night and headed for her home about 10 miles away, where she lives alone with her dog. She hasn’t been heard from since that night.

Chopper 4 Shows Legion of Law Enforcement Swarm NYC Park in Search for Missing NJ Woman

A legion of law enforcement officers swarmed a 115-acre park preserve on Staten Island Wednesday in their search for a 25-year-old New Jersey woman who has been missing since dropping off her parents on Halloween Eve. (Published Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019)

The search for the missing woman has taken investigators from the Monmouth County prosecutor’s office to Long Pond Park in Staten Island, only a few miles from where Ozbilgen used to live. Amid that search, the abuse accusations resurfaced.