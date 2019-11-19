Multiple times before her disappearance, Stephanie Parze went to the police to report her boyfriend had allegedly abused her, the latest time coming just five weeks before she vanished. NBC New York’s Brian Thompson reports.

What to Know A person of interest in a New Jersey woman's disappearance has been released from custody on separate child pornography charges

Stephanie Parze called the police in June and in September to report her boyfriend John Ozbilgen had abused her, sources said

Parze said she was going to end the relationship and feared future attacks; she vanished Oct. 30 following a night out in New Brunswick

A person of interest in the October disappearance of a New Jersey woman has been released from custody on unrelated child pornography charges.

During their months-long relationship, Stephanie Parze accused former boyfriend John Ozbilgen of abuse in two separate instances, sources said. Ozbilgen, who authorities consider a person of interest in Parze's Oct. 30 disappearance, was arrested on the pornography charges on Nov. 8.

Ozbilgen, 29, of Freehold Township, was charged with possession of child pornography, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni. If convicted of the charge, Ozbilgen faces up to five years in prison. A Monmouth County Superior Court judge on Tuesday said the single charge he faces was not enough to keep him detained until trial.

Parze, 25, vanished without a trace after joining her family for a night out in New Brunswick on Oct. 30, parents Sharlene and Ed previously told News 4. She kissed her mother goodbye after dropping them off at their place that night and headed for her home about 10 miles away, where she lives alone with her dog. She hasn’t been heard from since that night.

The search for the missing woman has taken investigators from the Monmouth County prosecutor’s office to Long Pond Park in Staten Island, only a few miles from where Ozbilgen used to live. Amid that search, the abuse accusations resurfaced.

The first alleged abuse incident Freehold Township police were called for was in June, when Ozbilgen was accused of “grabbing her face, pulling her hair and dragging her by her hair causing minor injury and pain,” according to a police report.

Parze asked for that charge to be dismissed sometime afterward.

But three months later police were once again called, law enforcement sources said, this time for “striking the victim once and hitting her hand, causing injury to her thumb and thumbnail, then striking the victim a second time, making contact with the side of her head using his backhand,” the police report read.

Police reports claim Ozbilgen appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol during one of the times they responded, and both times Parze said she was going to end the relationship. The police report also noted Parze was afraid of future assaults.

The second incident was five weeks before her disappearance.