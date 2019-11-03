Steam Pipe Explosion Sends Vapor Stories High in Upper West Side - NBC New York
Steam Pipe Explosion Sends Vapor Stories High in Upper West Side

Published 49 minutes ago | Updated 47 minutes ago

    A steam pipe explosion sent a plume of vapor stories high Sunday evening in the Upper West Side, according to the NYPD.

    A steam pipe explosion sent plumes of vapor stories high Sunday evening in the Upper West Side, according to the NYPD.

    Police say no injuries were reported when the pipe on Central Park West and 82nd Street busted. A Twitter video posted by officials at the 20th Precinct showed the steam shooting up several stories high in the air.

    Con Edison told police that "it will take only about 20 minutes to fix" and traffic was not affected, according to the tweet.

    No other information was immediately available.

