The Statue of Liberty's original torch will move to its new home in what will become a 26,000-square-foot museum dedicated to Lady Liberty's global legacy.

The torch, designed by Frédéric Auguste Bartholdi, was removed in 1984 and replaced by a replica as part of the monument's centennial restoration. It has been on display inside the Statue of Liberty's pedestal since then.

On Thursday, a special hydraulically stabilizied transporter vehicle will move the torch to the new museum site on Liberty Island, where it will find a home in the Inspiration Gallery. The Statue of Liberty Museum was designed by architecture firm FXCollaborative with exhibitions created by the firm ESI Design.

It is expected to open to the public in May 2019. Access will be free with purchase of a fetty ticket to visit Liberty and Ellis islands.