Statue of Liberty, Ellis Island Close Due to Government Shutdown - NBC New York
Statue of Liberty, Ellis Island Close Due to Government Shutdown

Published 6 hours ago | Updated 4 hours ago

    What to Know

    • The Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island are closed Saturday due to the government shutdown

    • They will remain closed until further notice

    • Harbor tours will be offered in the meantime and refunds are available

    The huddled masses will have to wait. 

    The Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island closed to visitors on Saturday due to the government shutdown. 

    The federal government shut down at the stroke of midnight Friday after last-minute negotiations crumbled and Senate Democrats blocked a four-week stopgap extension in a late-night vote. 

    Lady Liberty was closed until further notice, the National Parks Service said. Visitors with tickets were directed to statuecruises.com for refunds. Harbor cruise tours would be available until the government shutdown is resolved.

    Congress scheduled an unusual Saturday session to begin considering a three-week version of the short-term spending measure.

