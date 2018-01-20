With a possible government shutdown looming, here is a look at how a shutdown would affect the country. (Published Friday, Jan. 19, 2018)

What Happens in a Government Shutdown?

What to Know The Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island are closed Saturday due to the government shutdown

They will remain closed until further notice

Harbor tours will be offered in the meantime and refunds are available

The huddled masses will have to wait.

The Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island closed to visitors on Saturday due to the government shutdown.

The federal government shut down at the stroke of midnight Friday after last-minute negotiations crumbled and Senate Democrats blocked a four-week stopgap extension in a late-night vote.

Lady Liberty was closed until further notice, the National Parks Service said. Visitors with tickets were directed to statuecruises.com for refunds. Harbor cruise tours would be available until the government shutdown is resolved.

Congress scheduled an unusual Saturday session to begin considering a three-week version of the short-term spending measure.

