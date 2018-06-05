Shake Shack is officially heading to Staten Island this weekend. The burger joint is scheduled to open up shop Sunday at Staten Island Mall. This marks Shake Shack’s first Staten Island location. The burger joint will feature an outdoor patio. (Photo Courtesy of Shake Shack)

Aside from its known burger selection, crispy crinkle-cut fries and drinks the Staten Island Mall Shack will offer local frozen custard concretes, including: “Marshmallow C.R.E.M.E.” made of chocolate custard, marshmallow crème, brownies and chocolate sprinkles; a vanilla custard and slice of seasonal pie, known as “Pie Oh My”; and “Hopscotch” made of vanilla custard, salted caramel sauce, chocolate toffee and dark chocolate chunks.

The 3,000 square-foot Shack will feature an outdoor patio. The Staten Island Mall Shack’s tabletops will be made by CounterEvolution using reclaimed bowling alley lanes; chairs will be designed by Uhuru using sustainable materials; and booths will be crafted by Staach using lumber certified by the Forest Stewardship Council, according to the burger chain.



All proceeds from the soft opening, as well as 5 percent of sales from Pie Oh My at the location will go to the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation — a nonprofit named after Stephen Siller, an FDNY firefighter lost on Sept. 11, which supports first responders and service members.



