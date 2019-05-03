Students at P.S. 29 in Staten Island took part in a "Kindness Walk" and memorial service to pay tribute to their teacher Jeanine Cammarata. NBC 4 New York's Gaby Acevedo reports. (Published 56 minutes ago)

Students at a Staten Island school paid tribute to teacher Jeanine Cammarata with a memorial service, honoring the teacher allegedly killed in a brutal act of domestic violence.

Hundreds of students participated in a “Kindness Walk,” marching with roses and ribbons on display to symbolize domestic violence awareness. The mourners also wore purple shirts that read “Justice for Jeanine” and laid colored rocks under a tree dedicated to the beloved educator.

“Domestic violence is the main part that what happened here,” said student Myle Maldonado. “And love is something that shouldn’t hurt, it shouldn’t be painful to you.”

Cammarata’s death sent shockwaves through the Castleton Corners community and P.S. 29.

“It’s horrible what happened to her,” said Melissa Brybad, a mother of one of the students. “It shouldn’t happen to anybody ever, especially from someone that you had children with.”

The school’s chorus sang a song in memory of the teacher they will never forget.

“I think she would be so proud of everyone here,” said Jack Cohen.

Authorities say Cammarata, 37, was killed by her estranged husband, Michael Cammarata and his girlfriend, Ayisha Egea, who then allegedly dumped her body in a garbage bag at a storage facility a few miles from where she lived.