What to Know 86 people died from drug overdoses on Staten Island in 2017, as opposed to 116 in 2016

Another 286 lives were saved by the use of the overdose-reversal drug naloxone

Officials said the decrease amounts to a 26-percent reduction in overdose deaths

Staten Island -- the borough with the highest opioid overdose rate per capita in New York City -- saw a 26 percent reduction in drug overdose deaths in 2017, officials said.

Eighty-six people died from suspected drug overdoses last year as opposed to 116 in 2016, according to preliminary data released by the Staten Island district attorney's office. The reduction also comes as people saved 286 others with the overdose-reversal drug naloxone on the island in 2017.

"This battle is far from over," said Staten Island D.A. Michael McMahon. "We have a long way to go in preventing these drugs from reaching our shores, in ridding our streets of those who profit from selling this poison to our loved ones, and in making sure that everyone suffering from addiction has the knowledge and access to recovery services that they need."

Last year, McMahon's office, the NYPD and other state, local and nonprofit groups launched a variety of programs to battle substance abuse and opioid addiction on the borough.

Faces of the Opioid Crisis: Hear From 6 Who Lost Loved Ones

Recent federal estimates say 91 Americans die every day from opioid overdoses. Every year, tens of thousands of people -- increasingly children -- lose their lives to opioid-related causes. David Ushery sits down with parents from a Bergen County bereavement group who have lost their children to the crisis to shed light on the issue and what can be done to help eradicate this scourge. Read letters written by these family members to others grieving the loss of loved ones to addiction.



Tune in for "State of Addiction," a special week-long investigative series beginning on Monday, Dec. 11 on News 4 New York. (Published Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017)

Those initiatives include a post-arrest treatment program that gives some drug offenders to community based treatment programs. More than 250 of the 321 people offered to join he program have had their cases withdrawn.

NYPD officers in the borough have also begun carrying naloxone, also known by the brand name Narcan, along with other gear they take on patrol.

"Staten Island has been particularly hard hit, so it’s encouraging that overdose deaths in 2017 were down by more than 25 percent and that almost 300 overdoses were reversed using naloxone," said NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill. "As we begin 2018, the NYPD remains committed to working with the community, other City agencies and D.A. McMahon’s office, as we battle the opioid epidemic and save lives together."