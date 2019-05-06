Staten Island Now Has a Wu-Tang Clan District

What to Know The corner of Vanderbilt Avenue and Targee Street in Staten Island’s Park Hill neighborhood is now the Wu-Tang Clan District.

Several members of the Wu-Tang Clan appeared for the ceremony, including Ghostface Killah, Raekwon, and Inspectah Deck.

The corner of Vanderbilt Avenue and Targee Street in Staten Island’s Park Hill neighborhood was renamed Saturday—it is now the Wu-Tang Clan District.

Several members of the Wu-Tang Clan, the world famous hip-hop group native to the borough, appeared for the ceremony, including RZA, Raekwon, and Inspectah Deck, Gothamist reports.

“Wish momma love could see this day,” Inspectah Deck said on Instagram. “Proud, humbled, and amazed.”

The New York City Council voted in December to approve naming the intersection after the hip-hop group native to Staten Island, according to Gothamist. City Councilmember Debi Rose, who represents the North Shore of Staten Island, was also there for the event.

“Wu-Tang’s story is one of inspiration, and I was proud to commemorate their story and their contributions with the highest honor City Council can give,” Rose said on Twitter.