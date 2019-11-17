Staten Island Man Stabs Wife, Sets House on Fire, Jumps Out Window: NYPD - NBC New York
Staten Island Man Stabs Wife, Sets House on Fire, Jumps Out Window: NYPD

The 48-year-old woman was listed in stable condition after the attack; her husband was in critical condition, police said

By Ken Buffa

Published 36 minutes ago | Updated 22 minutes ago

    Rogelio Mendez-Rodriguez, 49, allegedly stabbed his 48-year-old wife three times and tried to strangle her inside their home on Monroe Avenue, in St. George, around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, according to police.

    The woman managed to escape the house and ran to a neighbor’s home to ask for help, police said. That’s when Mendez-Rodriguez lit the house on fire and jumped from a second-story window, according to police.

    Both Mendez-Rodriguez and his wife were taken to Richmond University Medical Center, where she was listed in stable condition and he was listed in critical condition, the NYPD said.

    Four firefighters sustained minor injuries battling flames at the house, officials said.

    Mendez-Rodriguez faces charges including assault, strangulation, arson, reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon, police said.

    His attorney information wasn’t immediately available Sunday.

