A Staten Island man stabbed his wife and set their house on fire before jumping out a window, the NYPD said. Ken Buffa reports.

The attack took place inside the couple's home on Monroe Avenue in St. George around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, police said

The woman was listed in stable condition after the attack; her husband was listed in critical condition, according to police

Rogelio Mendez-Rodriguez, 49, allegedly stabbed his 48-year-old wife three times and tried to strangle her inside their home on Monroe Avenue, in St. George, around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, according to police.

The woman managed to escape the house and ran to a neighbor’s home to ask for help, police said. That’s when Mendez-Rodriguez lit the house on fire and jumped from a second-story window, according to police.

Both Mendez-Rodriguez and his wife were taken to Richmond University Medical Center, where she was listed in stable condition and he was listed in critical condition, the NYPD said.

Four firefighters sustained minor injuries battling flames at the house, officials said.

Mendez-Rodriguez faces charges including assault, strangulation, arson, reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon, police said.

His attorney information wasn’t immediately available Sunday.