Police officers are exposed to traumas most people do not see in a lifetime, but many are afraid to get help because it could mean a change in your career for good. Now the NYPD is making changes for those who seek help, including officers not having to surrender their shield. NBC 4 New York's Pei-Sze Cheng reports.

What to Know A retired NYPD sergeant took his own life on Staten Island late Monday, Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams said Tuesday

The retired officer, who has not been identified, was found dead in the driver's seat of a car in a transit parking lot on Arthur Kill Road

If you are in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255

A 48-year-old retired NYPD sergeant was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound on Staten Island Monday night, Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams said in a statement Tuesday.

The NYPD has not identified the man who was found dead in the driver's seat of a vehicle in a transit parking lot on Arthur Kill Road, nor has the department confirmed the apparent manner of death.

Police radio had been announcing the mental health hotline for officer throughout the night, and Adams released a somber statement on the matter Monday.

"Last night, we learned of another officer who had taken their own life - the tenth this year. Our hearts go out to the sergeant’s loved ones, and the entire NYPD family, as they cope with yet another loss to suicide," Adams said.

Sixth NYPD Officer Dies By Suicide in Two Months

The officer was found dead in his Yonkers home from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Now the NYPD is looking into what may have caused the recent rash of police suicides, and are beefing up their efforts to get cops help if they need it. NBC 4 New York's Pei-Sze Cheng reports. (Published Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019)

He added that his office release a public service announcement to all law enforcement officers last week reminding them there is no shame in seeking help.

"I know from my 22 years wearing a blue uniform that you can internalize the trauma you witness on a daily basis," Adams said. "I also know how difficult it can be to admit that you are struggling."

The sergeant death follows multiple suicides by New York City police officers this year, many of them in the last several months. The escalating crisis has prompted law enforcement of all levels to speak out on the need for officers to look out for their mental health -- and that of their colleagues.

Just last month, Robert Echeverría, 56, became the ninth NYPD officer to take his own life in 2019. His death came a day after another officer, Johnny Rios, 35, killed himself.

New York City police officials say the department averages four or five officer suicides a year. In 2019, that number has already doubled.